Man suspected in 1-year-old’s death denied bail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso County judge denied bail on Monday for Marvin Rex Lake, who was arrested on a capital murder charge last week in a case involving the death of 1-year-old Ahren DeHart.

Lake, 24, will remain in the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was denied bail on Monday afternoon and has an examining trial scheduled for mid-May, according to El Paso County records.

Court records show Lake has requested a court appointed attorney to assist him in his defense.

A police affidavit claims Lake gripped DeHart, like a football, wrestled with him and dropped him on the frame of a futon, causing fatal injuries. Lake had been asked to babysit DeHart, along with two other young children.

The child’s extended family told KTSM 9 News it was the first time Lake watched DeHart and that he was a friend of DeHart’s parents.

