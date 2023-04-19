EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Make-A-Wish North Texas is hosting its family-friendly, Walk for Wishes event, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Ascarate Park located at 6900 Delta Dr.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with participants taking off for a 1K Walk or 5K Run at 7:30 a.m.

Pets and children under 2 years old are free to attend and walk. Wish kids attend for free, and immediate wish family members can register at a discount.

According to Make-A-Wish, Walk For Wishes is a nationwide fundraiser that celebrates the more than 500,000 wishes that have already been granted to those battling critical illnesses, while raising funds for future wishes.

The event on Sunday at Ascarate Park will give the community an opportunity to meet wish kids and see first-hand the impact of their wish.

For information about the race or how to register, visit the link here.