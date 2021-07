EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Maintenance to KTSM antennas is expected to interrupt on-air programming late Saturday night.

Crews require reduced power levels in order to maintenance lines along TV towers and it may require a complete shut down of systems.

Be advised, on-air programming may be impacted between 11:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday night. Regular programming will continue after maintenance has completed.