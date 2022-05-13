EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – How’s your mailbox looking lately? Does it need repair? The Postal Service asks homeowners once a year to inspect and repair their mailboxes.

May 15-21 is Mailbox Improvement Week. Repairing mailboxes not only improves the appearance of the community but makes delivering and receiving mail safer for the letter carriers and customers.

Some of the typical activities that homeowners may need to consider include:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

Replacing or adding house numbers.

Clearing in an around the mailbox to minimize insects.

Postal customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited.

If a homeowner plans to install a new or replace a worn mailbox, they must use only Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full/limited-service mailboxes.

Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength, and quality of construction.

For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, please contact your local Postmaster or Station Manager.

