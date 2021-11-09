“Madness” from the start: El Pasoan shares his experience at Astroworld

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Festival goers are still reeling from the aftermath of the Astroworld catastrophe where eight people were killed and dozens were injured. Ben Babcock was unfortunately present during the concert where the chaos ensued.

This was Babcock’s second Astroworld, having previously attended in 2019, where some similar events occurred, but not at the magnitude of this year’s festival. This year, he went with his friends and immediately saw how unhinged people were even before anyone performed on stage.

As he and his group arrived, Babcock was caught up in the mad rush for the gates; one section falling on his leg. Fortunately a friend pulled him free. But that was just that start.

“An hour into the concert opening…no one had performed, no artist had gone on, people were pushing and shoving for t-shirts, kids got tased a few people got trampled on for t-shirts…” ben babcock, astroworld attendee

After recovering from battles at the merch tents, he shares no incidents occurred until the countdown and when Travis Scott went on stage. Babcock and his friends were toward the back of the now surging crowd, and could see people rushing to the front.

Seeing all the madness, he and his friends decided to leave, but actually escaping the concert floor took 45 minutes, and even that took its toll.

One of Babcock’s friends fell down trying to leave and did get stepped on. Fortunately he with no major injuries.

Seeing the lack of help from medics and lack of help from medics and security personnel, Babcock quickly realized how unprepared the venue.

“there was four paramedics working for people who needed like concussions….who had broken fingers and there was still a line to get into that, like that shouldn’t be happening.” ben babcock, astroworld attendee

Babcock does not believe all the blame should fall on Scott, but on attendees and and the venue itself because patrons are the ones who go to the concert and are supposed to make it safe.

Scott is now facing lawsuits from two victims who were severely injured during the concert with their lawyers citing that that he incited the mayhem that caused the madness.

