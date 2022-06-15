EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Mexican American Cultural Institute (MACI) announced a ceremony to praise the continued support of the Raza Development Fund (RDF) towards community development projects here in El Paso.

The Lincoln Center in South Central El Paso is officially the site for the Mexican American Cultural Institute’s (MACI) national headquarters.

Renderings, courtesy: MACI

Raza Development Fund (RDF) is the largest Latino focused national Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with nearly half a billion dollars in assets under management. RDF has provided organizations serving Latino families in 38 states with technical assistance and financings in excess of $1 billion, which have leveraged over $5 billion in private and public capital for education, childcare, affordable housing, social services projects, and most recently small businesses.

RDF has currently provided MACI, $25,000 in predevelopment grant funding (fiscal 2020 & 2022) towards its strategic planning process.

Under RDF approval terms the process of underwriting MACI’s community development project debt financing will include a MACI business plan, and demonstrated fundraising commitments that support MACI capital improvements, general operating and programmatic expenses.

The Mexican American Cultural Institute (MACI) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, with its national headquarters recently established in El Paso, Texas.

MACI’s vision is dedicated to the study, research, promotion, advancement and celebration of the arts, culture, history and traditions that promote the knowledge and richness of the Mexican American heritage, as expressed and experienced nationally and in its unique border region. This world-class facility and programming will honor the rich heritage and contributions of Mexican Americans so as to foster a more inclusive and just society.

WHO: Silvestre Reyes, MACI Board President and Member of Congress (Ret.) Al Zapanta, President & CEO, U.S.-Mexico Chamber of Commerce Art Ruiz, RDF Board Member 2

Silvestre Reyes, MACI Board President and Member of Congress (Ret.) Al Zapanta, President & CEO, U.S.-Mexico Chamber of Commerce Art Ruiz, RDF Board Member 2 WHEN: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 5:30 p.m. Media Check-in Entertainment by Mariachi Cuauhtemoc 6:15p.m.-6:46pm Reception Program Entertainment by recording artist Isabel Marie

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 5:30 p.m. Media Check-in Entertainment by Mariachi Cuauhtemoc 6:15p.m.-6:46pm Reception Program Entertainment by recording artist Isabel Marie WHERE: Hotel Paso Del Norte (El Mirador Bar & Restaurant, 10th Floor 10 Henry Trost CT., El Paso, TX

