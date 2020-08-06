‘Luna Project’ hosted by El Paso Animal Services to be underway in honor of 23 victims of August 3rd

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A special project is in the works to help El Pasoans heal from the August 3rd mass shooting while giving a four legged fur baby a forever home.



El Paso Animal Services is teaming up with local vets to offer free pet care for a year to 23 families in the Borderland.



Most of us know pets can bring comfort and healing through the hardest times. Now, families in the sun city have an opportunity to help rescue lives while welcoming warmth into their homes.



Family members of Arturo “Turi” Benavides remember the day he lost his life on August 3rd at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

“My cousin was one of the first ones that was there when the shooter took his life. So during that week, we were down and upset because my cousin also loves dogs too. He loved dogs and has a dog named Milo that he adopted also from his niece,” Agustin Cordova, Cousin of Benavides told KTSM.

“He wanted to go to the store that morning so that they could get their shopping out of the way because he was determined to come to our son’s birthday party that evening,” Marcia Cordova added.



Agustin and Marcia Cordova said they were hurting once they learned Benavides passed away in the shooting, but found a start to healing.



The Cordova’s adopted “Luna” from El Paso Animal Services which changed their lives.

“A lot of the reasons why you see you see dogs go to traumatic scenes, they provide comfort and healing during times like this. We hope to provide that comfort and feeling to 23 more families this year,” Paula Powell, Director of El Paso Animal Services shared.

“Having her, her being given to us during that moment and everything Ms. Paula has done for us through her for him, I think it just brings a little bit of closure for us,” Marcia said.



In honor of the 23 victims killed that day, El Paso Animal Services is teaming up with the El Paso Veterinary Medical Association to offer free pet care to the first 23 pets who get adopted on Friday as part of the “Luna Project”.

“We are part of the community. We help out. Pets are like children to people, so taking care of their pets, making sure that unwanted pets or pets in shelters get adopted out, make sure we try to get a handle on the rabies, handle on the distemper, handle on the parvo, just keeping the animals well is very important,” Roger Freund, Veterinarian at Coronado Animal Clinic told KTSM.



The Cordova’s offer words of comfort to others affected, “To those families that still have these feelings of hurt… it’s something to commemorate for that day. It’s an awesome idea and awesome feeling that we’re very thankful they’re going to name it the Luna Project. It’s just that having a pet really adds happiness to your family.”



The Luna Project will kick off on Animal Services’ Facebook live starting at 11 a.m. on Friday where you can get a look at some of the pets.



You can call to adopt at the Animal Services adoption line at (915) 212-8705.



To check out all the pets at the shelter that are up for adoption, click here.