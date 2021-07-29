“Luminaria Drive-Thru” planned for Aug. 3 remembrance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 150 volunteers are putting their into a “luminaria drive-thru” event designed to remember the tragic events of Aug. 3, 2019.

The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center, a program of the United Way of El Paso County has the event scheduled for July 30 and 31 at 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Ascarate Park.

The event will feature local artists and musicians looking to honor the individuals and families impacted by the tragic day. It was two years ago, when a gunman from a Dallas-area community drove to El Paso looking to “kill Mexicans,” according to a police affidavit.

The shooting led to the death of 23 individuals and injured two dozen people.

Event organizers say over 170 volunteers will be present to help with the weekend event. They are coming from various local organizations including El Paso Water, El Paso Electric, the El Paso Chihuahuas, Helen of troy, Lauterbach Borshow, MountainStar Sports Group, Security Service Federal Credit Union, Target, TFCU, Workforce Solutions Borderplex and other organizations.