Nation's oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization says asylum seekers have the right to due process and not being treated like criminals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The President of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Domingo Garcia calls for massive aid immediately for impacted border communities like El Paso, Texas, to avert humanitarian crisis.

According to LULAC, enforcement of Title 42 significantly reduced or prevented refugees from lawfully applying for asylum protection in the United States. Border officials will lift their enforcement at 11:59 PM tonight and tomorrow, tens of thousands of refugees massed along the U.S. – Mexico border hope to finally get the chance for which they have waited weeks or months.

LULAC calls for immediate significant federal funding to support nonprofit organizations and communities impacted by the refugee surge. Also, comprehensive immigration reform must overhaul an outdated and inadequate system. The Administration can act immediately through Executive Order while Congress works out a long-term bipartisan solution.

Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

LULAC presser at Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, TX. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Garcia urges President Biden to exercise presidential power to implement emergency measures to mitigate the humanitarian crisis at the border. Also, to look at expanding the list of countries with TPS protection status to include those from which the refugees are fleeing to come to the United States.

Also, LULAC asks for adequate support to DHS agencies that perform intake duties and adjudicate asylum cases; to provide funding to Mexico, as they are partners in this effort so that they can assist with humanitarian needs and set up processing centers like Columbia and Guatemala now have. LULAC asks President Biden to issue a presidential order to stop taking all new asylum intakes for 90 days. This will allow Congress time to pass a bipartisan immigration bill that fixes our broken immigration system.