Lower Valley Water District celebrates new construction of wastewater services for Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County officials and the Lower Valley Water District are set to celebrate the new construction of wastewater service for over 300 El Paso residents on Wednesday.

The Lourdes & Conquistador First-Time Sewer Project aims to provide 94 households in the Fabens community with sanitary sewer services.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Commissioner Iliana Holguin were set to attend the special ceremony at the site, along with Lower Valley Water District General Manager Gerald Grijalva.

The $3 million project is funded by a partnership between El Paso Country, the Lower Valley Water District, and the Texas Department of Agriculture.

According to officials, the neighborhoods around Fabens were originally developed in the late 70’s and early 80’s without access to water and sewer service. These communities were connected to first-time water services through a grant from Texas Department of Agriculture in June 2012.

Construction of the project aims to be completed by late spring 2022. The project will also work to decommission existing on-site septic facilities, which can pose threats to the health and safety of communities due to maintenance issues, soil conditions, and other factors.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.