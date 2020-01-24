Love and the marriage, Doña Ana County officials to wed couples during special Valentine’s Day event

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico – With Valentine’s day around the corner, officials in Doña Ana County will play cupid once again for couples looking to get married on Feb. 14.

For the third year, Valentine’s Day weddings will take center stage for “Romance in the Rotunda” at the Doña Ana County Government Center on Friday, Feb. 14.

Ceremonies will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the main lobby of the Doña Ana County Government Center located at 845 N. Motel Boulevard.

Officials in Doña Ana County said the rotunda will be decorated for the occasion, and that there will be a dedicated photographer to share their special day’s photos.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year, the Doña Ana County Clerk is encouraging couples to apply for their license prior to Feb. 14, and schedule their ceremony in advance.

“We normally see a spike in the number of marriage licenses and ceremonies on Valentine’s Day, so we are planning ahead this year to accommodate as many couples as possible,” said Dr. Amanda López Askin, Doña Ana County Clerk.

For information about a marriage license or to schedule your ceremony call (575)647-7421.

Officials said marriage licenses will be granted on Feb. 14, provided the couple applies at least 30 minutes prior to their ceremony.

Applicants 18 years old or older must have a government-issued photo ID.

The marriage license fee is $25, payable by cash, check or a major credit card. Couples also need two witnesses, 18 years old or older.

Walk-in ceremonies will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and ceremonies in Spanish are also available.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Mary Rosner and Judge Lisa Schultz, along with Magistrate Judge Rebecca Duffin and Magistrate Judge Linda Flores, will officiate ceremonies throughout the day.

For more information on marriage license requirements, or to schedule your Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony, please call Brandi Delgado or Kyanne Hernandez at the Doña Ana County Clerk’s office, (575) 647-7421.