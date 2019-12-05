Loud noises in Northeast El Paso explained

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Northeast residents have been concerned about loud noises they have heard near their homes recently.

KTSM has confirmed the loud noises were coming from a nearby power station. El Paso Electric tells KTSM they are preparing the Newman Power Station for the summer workload.

Officials also say the loud noises are caused by workers tuning new valves to the units. They say this maintenance is necessary to meet the summer demand.

El Paso Electric says they expect to complete the work by Dec. 20.