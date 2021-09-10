Loretto Academy honors victims of 9/11 with vow of silence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Also Friday, students at Loretto Academy are honoring the victims of both the attacks on 9/11 and the Walmart mass shooting on August 3.

The junior class took a vow of silence today. At about 8am, students began their commemoration with a prayer service. A hundred and 2 juniors were communicating only by using notes for the day.

The students are 16 and 17 years old.

“They weren’t even born when 9/11 happened. We feel that It’s very important to remember and to know the history of the United States and the lives of the people that died that day,” said Etlvina Pasaret, the Head Sponsor for Class of 2023.

This is the 20th year, the junior class of Loretto Academy honored the fallen heroes.