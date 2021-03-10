Looking for ways to save money on your water bill? El Paso Water has some handy tips

The repairs can save as much as 10% on your bill

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water estimates that about 10% of their customers have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day.

The most common types of leaks are from toilets, faucets and leaky valves.

El Paso Water Communications and Marketing Manager, Christina Montoya says they’re easy to fix, only requiring some basic tools and simple hardware.

Although leaks are not only annoying, they can waste nearly one trillion gallons of water nationwide per year.

Every March, the United States Environmental Protection Agency promotes the, “Fix a Leak Week”, and it starts next week.

El Paso Water will share tips on our social media pages about leaks.

To fix the leaks, customers can check if they have a leak anywhere on their property.

Make sure water is not being used inside or outside of their house.

Find your water meter outside, lift the lid, and check the triangular dial to see if it’s moving.

If it is, you likely have a leak. You might be able to fix it on your own with a trip to the hardware store, or you might need to call a plumber.