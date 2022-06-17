EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC announced its Goals for Good initiative on Friday, as the Club continues its mission to champion success in the El Paso community.

Club officials say that as part of the Goals for Good campaign, the El Paso Locomotive FC Foundation will donate $100 for every Locomotive goal scored at Southwest University Park.

The Boy Scouts of America is delighted to be a beneficiary of the Goals for Good initiative. With help from Locomotive FC, we are able to ensure that every child in the borderland region has the opportunity to benefit from a program that has helped build future leaders of tomorrow. Ariana Contreras, Development Executive, Boy Scouts of America

The amount contributed will be split evenly among three local organizations – Downs in Motion, Boy Scouts Yucca Council, and the American Youth Soccer Organization Region 272 – at the end of the USL Championship regular season, which ends October 8 for the Locomotive.

The next chance to score for donations will be on Saturday, June 25 when the Locos take the pitch at home vs. New York Red Bulls II. The Locomotive have scored 20 goals at home in nine home games this season.

The night will feature a Locos fleece blanket giveaway for the first 1,500 fans through the gates and a post-match firework show for fans in attendance to enjoy.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. MT with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available online or by calling 915-235-GOAL.

The regular season will end at home, October 8 vs. Orange County SC.



Locomotive has played eight of its 17 home games so far in the 2022 season. The Locos have played in high scoring games that have resulted in Locomotive finding four goals against Las Vegas Lights FC and five against Monterey Bay F.C.

The Boys in Blue are on track to surpass last year’s 36 goal record, with nine home games remaining at Southwest University Park.

