Locals respond to Abbott’s State of State address

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott outlines his 2021 priorities for Texas during his annual State of the State address.

During the address, he said, “Normalcy is returning to Texas.”

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser responded to his address, asking the governor to pass COVID-19 relief to help El Pasoans and all El Pasoans. Below is a transcript of his response:

“I’m Oscar Leeser, the Mayor of El Paso. My city is resilient. El Pasoans have feared for their lives in more ways than one. Not only have we experienced first-hand how white nationalism and Republican rhetoric can have deadly consequences, but we’ve also been one of the cities hardest hit by COVID-19.

The coronavirus has claimed too many lives, including my mother and brother. No one is immune to this virus, regardless of your income, your race or your gender and, while my family was torn apart by this pandemic, there are so many Texans out there who are suffering.

The state and the federal government have to take measurable steps towards securing the health and safety of Texans. It has already been too late and we have forgotten how inaction can increase suffering.

On behalf of my community, I beg the Texas Legislature and Governor Abbott to work with us, come together, pass COVID-19 relief and let’s keep all Texans safe.”