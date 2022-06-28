EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “The new, contemporary hostel meets the needs of the modern-day traveler,” said Boxstel – Modern Stay co-owner Miguel Veloz.

The hostel is a locally owned hostel surrounded by nightlife and set to open in late July.

Boxtel – Modern Stay, located at 500 W. San Francisco Avenue, in the Union Plaza area of Downtown El Paso, is surrounded by nightlife, close to Ciudad Juárez, Southwest University Park – home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC – and so much more.

When Boxstel – Modern Stay co-owner Nahum Avila was conceptualizing the hostel, he wanted to create an atmosphere where guests visiting El Paso can experience the wonders of the area and life on the border.

“I wanted our visitors to stay in the heart of El Paso, so they can not only experience the amazing qualities that El Paso has to offer but feel comfortable and welcomed at Boxstel – Modern Stay,” Avila said.

The hostel includes 30 beds, eight unique bedrooms with a restroom in each bedroom, inspired by local influences. Each bedroom features exposed brick interior, an abundance of light, and views of El Paso including Southwest University Park and the historic Sunset Heights neighborhood.

















The hostel offers free WiFi, complimentary breakfast, premium brewed coffee from The Coffee Box, a shared kitchen, a laundry room, and a relaxing room.

For more updated information on Boxstel – Modern Stay, visit boxstel.com and follow Boxstel – Modern Stay on Instagram at @boxstelmodernstay.

