LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Growing up in Las Cruces, Nazario Sandoval started expressing his art with graffiti at 14 years old.

Sandoval says if it wasn’t for Irene Oliver-Lewis, director of the Court Youth Center, he wouldn’t be on the path he’s on today: motivating young teens to be successful.

“I just think we need to figure out how we can relate to them and get them the programs that they need. You know there’s so many endless possibilities compared to when I grew up. You know I got lucky and fortunate that I found a program that helped me out,” Sandoval said.

Starting from the first group art show in 1998, Sandoval now wants to encourage the same goal for teens in the Borderland.

“Not forgetting where I came from and all the struggles that it took to even get into my own gallery,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval will host his first gallery show in his hometown entitled “Humble Beginnings” on Saturday, March 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Nopalito’s Galeria, 326 S. Mesquite St. in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“It’s not about the money; it’s about beautifying the community, adding color, doing positive things in the community.”

To learn more about Sandoval’s artistic work head on over to Instagram.

