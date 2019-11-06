Local station KCOS-13 is under new ownership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso’s local public broadcast station KCOS-13 officially changed its name to PBS El Paso.

A news release states a new partnership between PBS El Paso and the Texas Tech Public Media has been established.

As part of its rebranding, PBS El Paso unveiled a new logo and revamped their website and social media channels, the release said.

Emily Loya, Station Manager says it also reaffirms their commitment to bringing innovative programming that educates and empowers viewers in the El Paso community.”

According to the station manager, this new partnership is the next stage of a transformation at PBS El Paso that will strengthen the station’s resources and increase its long-term sustainability.

“We are excited to work side-by-side with PBS El Paso to shape this new era in the station’s long history, develop programming that speaks to El Pasoans young and old alike, and ensure that El Pasoans know that this station is here to serve them as their local storytelling platform, ” said Paul Allen Hunton, General Manager of Texas Tech Public Media in a release.