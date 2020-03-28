Local small business, Speedy’s Pizza, vandalized with COVID-19-related graffiti

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–As small businesses in El Paso are trying to stay afloat, the well-known Speedy’s Pizza is looking for the person who vandalized one of its locations.

Store managers shared this photo on Facebook showing the vandalism to the storefront. It appears to say in black spray paint, “Danger, COVID-19, Stay away.”

The family-owned business said it happened in the morning before the store opened Friday morning at its Montana Ave. location.

While they said they don’t know who the suspect is, they just want to serve the community.

“You expect through these moments for the community to come together, help each other and we’re working very hard,” Aimee Montalvo from Speedy’s Pizza said. “W e’re very fortunate to have our business open because obviously we want to provide our business to the community and we also want to give our jobs to our employees.”

Credit: Deysy Medrano

Store employees said the suspect was covered up, coming to the store around 2 a.m.

Montalvo said they are keeping the stores clean and sanitized, and limiting the amount of people waiting to pick up pizza.

She said they fortunately have not had to lay off any employees at any of their nine locations despite reducing their business hours.

“I would say it’s about 200 jobs we’re still able to provide because the community is supporting us, people are buying our pizza so it’s helping 200 people already in our community,” Montalvo said.

Speedy’s said despite the vandalism, it will continue to deliver pizza and offer curbside pickup.