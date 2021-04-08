Local schools organize national virtual video game tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Educators and students in the Ysleta Independent School District are behind efforts to conduct a national video game conference.
Students across the Western United States are set to participate in the Everyone Games West 2021 tournament, an event coordinated by the Video Game Clubs of America and University of Texas at El Paso eSports team “The Honey Badgers.”
The tournament is organized to acquaint students with leaders and executives in the gaming industry. This weekend’s activates include panels with college and career insider panels, discussions with industry experts and lessons on how to build a gaming PC.
The free event is scheduled for Friday April 9 between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. And, it continues on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Interested individuals can register for the event on the Everyone Games West website.