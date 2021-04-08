Local schools organize national virtual video game tournament

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan, 23, 2020 file photo, Nintendo Switch game consoles are on display at Nintendo’s official store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. Time spent playing video games can be good for mental health, according to a new study by researchers at Oxford University. The finding comes as video game sales this year have boomed as more people are stuck at home because of the pandemic and many countries have once again imposed limits on public life. The paper released Monday, NOv. 16, 2020 is based on survey responses from people who played two games, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Educators and students in the Ysleta Independent School District are behind efforts to conduct a national video game conference.

Students across the Western United States are set to participate in the Everyone Games West 2021 tournament, an event coordinated by the Video Game Clubs of America and University of Texas at El Paso eSports team “The Honey Badgers.”

The tournament is organized to acquaint students with leaders and executives in the gaming industry. This weekend’s activates include panels with college and career insider panels, discussions with industry experts and lessons on how to build a gaming PC.

The free event is scheduled for Friday April 9 between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. And, it continues on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Interested individuals can register for the event on the Everyone Games West website.