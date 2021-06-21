Local restaurant receives backlash over table message

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso restaurant Corralito Steak House received backlash online after a photo of a table message began spreading on social media.

A photo of the table message at the Doniphan location claims the business is experiencing a staff shortage and asks guests to practice patience waiting for service. But online individuals criticized how the restaurant worded its message to patrons.

“Sadly, due to government handouts, no one wants to work anymore,” the sign says. “Therefore, we are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did choose to come to work today and remember to tip your server. They chose to show up to serve you.”

KTSM 9 News has reached out to ask the restaurant to comment on reaction from the community. Phone calls have been made for the owner at the business and directly.

Some online users pointed out that the business and its related entities received over $1 million in federal assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program that provided support to establishments throughout the U.S. Others called on the business to provide more pay to employees.

