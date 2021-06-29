Local publishing business sold to New York company

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cinco Puntos Press, a local publishing business, has sold to a New York publishing company, owners announced this week.

Co-founders Lee and Bobby Byrd decided to sell the publishing company after operating for 36 years in El Paso. Their colorful location on Texas Avenue will be closing.

New York-based Lee & Low Books will maintain the name as they take over the business. The El Paso couple say they decided to sell the publishing business after receiving the offer from the New Company due to its ability to extend the reach of their authors’ and illustrators’ work, while honoring their legacy.

Courtesy Photo:

Co-Founders Lee and Bobby Byrd published books in El Paso for 36 years.

The family-owned business is a nationally recognized one, showcasing “Fronterizo” culture through literature and art. Cinco Puntos published award-winning books written by El Pasoans with settings in the region.

Authors Sylvia Zéleny, Sergio Troncoso, Benjamin Alire Sáenz and Claudia Martinez produced those recognized works depicting daily life and happenings in El Paso. The business also published works by distinguished authors including: Joe Hayes, Rudolfo Anaya, David Romo, J.L. Powers, Susie Byrd, Beto O’Rourke, Francisco Delgado, Lxs Dos, Gaspar Enriquez and Gloria Osuna Perez.

Cinco Puntos Press began its work out of the living room of Bobby and Lee Byrd’s house on Louisville Street in the Five Points neighborhood. Through the years, the couple has received recognition and awards from national organizations.

