EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows the number of children swallowing button batteries has recently doubled.

Many of them range from the size of a hearing aid to the size of a nickel with the bigger ones even being more dangerous.

Across the U.S. Doctors are urging parents to be extra cautious with button batteries. As they’re seeing a spike in children swallowing them.

“Usually the tissue damage can happen within a couple of hours,”

According to Poisoncontrol.org since 2019, 331 million children under the age of 6 in the course of the year have come in contact with button batteries, from moderate to major at 2.8%.

Dr. Allison Wawer-Chubb, with El Paso Pediatric Associates says toddlers in general are heading to the emergency room because of button batteries that are more than 12 millimeters.

“When it’s swallowed it usually has more of a propertsidy to get lost in the esophagus. Where it won’t swallow and get into the stomach. Where most of the time if you can make it to the stomach the acid and everything will neutralize it and allow it to leave on its own. But if it gets stuck, you have issues with rubbing against the tissue, the electrical charge destroying the tissue and also the battery chemicals corroding the tissue,” Wawer-Chubb said.

Doctors add that ingested button batteries can burn the esophagus, make holes and cause significant internal organ damage – leading to death.

“If you have toys at home or remote controls, be aware that they are there. They should not be in a drawer or something that a young child can access, they should be up high. Where they can’t, or you know, make sure the screws are tight on things, so they can’t get to the batteries,” Wawer-Chubb said.

Dr. Wawer-Chubb tells ktsm she once went through an experience where a child swallowed a button battery and was missed in the x-ray.

“There was some tissue damage that could have been avoided if we would have known sooner,” Wawer-Chubb said.

Luckily the child survived.

She adds one thing she learned that about 10 millimeters of honey can be administered until you can get to the E.R. which can help cause less tissue damage.

As an example, a Facebook user’s viral post shows what a button battery can do to a body with or without honey.

According to Dr. Wawer-Chubb, child symptoms to look out for are the child not wanting to eat, sometimes more drooling, respiratory problems plus, throat and chest pain.

The pediatrician does say although most coins pass on their own they won’t cause internal damage. Keep an eye on your children because most of these button batteries look and are the size of a coin.

