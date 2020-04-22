Local partnership aims to help feed healthcare workers while assisting struggling restaurants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation has announced a fiscal partnership with Feed the Frontline, El Paso.

Feed the Frontline, El Paso uses donations to buy and deliver meals from local, financially challenged restaurants to feed area hospital staff — free of charge.

The El Paso Community Foundation said that the new partnership between both organizations will allow Feed the Frontline to accept tax-deductible gifts, as well as expand current and sustain future operations.

According to Feed the Frontline, the group delivered more than 1,600 meals to 14 different medical facilities in the El Paso area. It has also scheduled nearly 400 meals for this week.

“We are incredibly grateful for the El Paso Community Foundation’s desire and willingness to help strengthen our network and support frontline workers putting their lives at risk on our behalf,” El Pasoan Vanessa Martinez, founder of Feed the Frontline, El Paso, said. “Feeding our healthcare heroes while supporting local restaurant owners remains our first priority, and we are excited to continue in this work.”

The El Paso Community Foundation said with its help, Feed the Frontline, El Paso was able to receive a $5,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum, which will provide more than 500 meals.

Additionally, TFCU has donated $5,000.

Officials said the combined contributions will provide more than 1,000 meals.

Organizers said that meals cost an average of $8-$10 per serving and that preparation adheres to strict guidelines.

The initiative’s founders encourage the community to continue to make donations to Feeding the Frontline, El Paso, instead of directly to hospitals, which will streamline the process of feeding hospital workers, alleviate stress on overburdened hospital administrators and ensure resources are dispensed according to need.

To date, it has raised more than $22,500, with a goal of $30,000.

Organizers said 100% of donated funds go directly to local restaurants serving hospital workers.

To donate, visit feedelpaso.org/donate or epcf.org/feedelpaso.

Community sponsorships are available — and encouraged. For more information, email info@feedelpaso.org.