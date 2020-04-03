Local organization seeks to offer free meals to hospital staff while helping small businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Feed the Frontline, El Paso announced on Thursday the launch of its clinician meal support program to deliver cost-free meals to local hospital staff.

Donated funds are used to purchase and deliver meals from local, financially challenged restaurants to area hospital staff free of charge, officials said.

Feed the Frontline, El Paso said with help from the community it’s able to meet two objectives at once.

It will support local hospital clinicians who are working in war-like conditions while also supporting local restaurants who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The program was inspired by an open-source business model titled Frontline Foods and is the first of its kind in the region, officials said.

Vanessa Martinez, a 2019 Baylor University graduate recently returned to her hometown of El Paso, following Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

After hearing of the Frontline Foods model, she turned to her friends, family, and mentors to gather support for the program.

Within hours, she raised the initial funding of over $10,000 through several donors, including a local car dealer, Superstar Motors.

Organizers said these funds are expected to provide over 1,000 meals to El Paso’s frontline medical personnel.

“As El Pasoans pitch in to deliver meals to hard-pressed healthcare workers, these deliveries can be a lifeline for local restaurants and hospitals alike” stated Martinez, Founder and Director of Operations.

“We are inviting community members to participate in an effort to honor our healthcare workers, all while supporting our local businesses. For those asking ‘How can I help?’ we have provided a simple and effective opportunity to rally together as a city”.

The first meal-drop took place on Thursday, April 2nd at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus.

Among the initiative’s first Restaurant Partners is The Holy Grail, a Montecillo Village eatery known for their “charcutier boards, handcrafted soups, famous panini sandwiches, and divine salads”(Holy Grail).

Local restaurants who are interested in becoming a Restaurant Partner are asked to complete the Restaurant Interest form at www.feedelpaso.org.

For those who would like to donate, visit www.feedelpaso.org/donate.

Meals average at $10/serving and follow strict guidelines pertaining to ingredients and preparation.

Organizers said that 100-percent of donor funds go directly to local restaurants serving hospital workers; Feed the Frontline, El Paso volunteers take no administrative fees.

Sponsorships are also available and encouraged.

For more information, email info@feedelpaso.org.