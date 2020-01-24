Local organization seeks to lower homeless population in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coalition for the Homeless is conducting a survey in order to help bring the homeless population down.

It’s called the point-in-time count. It is a state-mandated survey, but the local organization said it helps to reduce the number of homeless individuals city-wide.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen a 30-percent decrease in our homeless population and so we’re hoping to see that again this year,” said Ashley Lemell with the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless.

More than 80 volunteers helped conduct the survey on Thursday. The volunteers counted homeless individuals in what they call, “hot-spots” across El Paso.

“We need to know where the gap in services are and so one of the things that we find out is how many people are homeless in our community and do we have enough permanent housing in order to serve them,” Lemell said.

Volunteers who helped conduct the survey also provided incentive bags to the homeless. The bags included waters, snacks, and other hygiene items for individuals.

After last year’s annual count, the coalition counted 809 homeless people living both on the streets and in shelters.

As part of the survey, the coalition is required to ask mandated questions to those individuals but said they customize questions to address local concerns.

“So we are asking them, how long have they been homeless? What contributed to your homelessness? Have you had a substance abuse issue in the past? Do you have mental health issues? You know what services are you not getting, that you need,” said Carol Bohle, the Executive Director for El Paso Coalition for the Homeless.

The El Paso Coalition for the Homeless said once it gets the final results of Thursday’s count, then it can determine where it needs to put efforts towards and direct funding.