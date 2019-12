EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Christmas spirit is alive and well in El Paso.

On Wednesday, The Happiness Senior Center presented the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Community Services Section with a toy donation.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office said the donated toys will benefit their “Santa with a Badge” toy drive.

This is the third year in a row that members from the Happiness Senior Center collect items for the toy drive.

The donation was presented during a Christmas Celebration.