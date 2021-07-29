Local news publication El Paso Matters gets $1 million grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Matters a new online-news website providing in-depth journalistic articles was awarded with a $1-million grant.

The American Journalism Project provided El Paso Matters with the grant, the first news organization in Texas to receive support from the philanthropic organization. The organization announced the grant on Thursday, announcing three new grant recipients.

Robert Moore, the founder and CEO of El Paso Matters, said the American Journalism Project and other national funders see the importance for local journalism in the region. He says the new grant provides El Paso Matters with an opportunity to expand coverage but also build the financial infrastructure to continue growing the news service.

The local news publication has added editors, reporters and moved into an office in Downtown El Paso since its start in February 2020. El Paso Matters is a nonprofit, that focuses on in-depth and investigative reporting about the El Paso region, their website says.

