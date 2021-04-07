Local NAACP president says proposed state George Floyd Act “a good start” toward protecting the public

Families pay their respects at George Floyd Square, after the fifth day of the trial for Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A state initiative to ban chokeholds and reign-in police use-of-force has drawn support from the local president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Doris Jackson-Hardwick tells KTSM the George Floyd Act proposed by the Texas Legislative Black Caucus is ” a good start” toward protecting residents throughout the state.

“I think it’s a good start as to on the way to protecting our citizens and that’s really what the police are about,” Jackson-Hardwick said. “To protect the citizens but not necessarily kill our citizens.”

Floyd’s death last May sparked protests across the country calling on state and local governments to respond to police brutality and racial inequalities.

Locally, the El Paso City Council has taken a neutral stance on the act after discussions last month.