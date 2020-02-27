Local music organizations to honor Walmart shooting victims in September

by: KTSM Staff

A picture of some of the victims who were killed on August 3, 2019.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four local leading music organizations plan on honoring the victims of the August 3 mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart at Cielo Vista.

The El Paso Opera, El Paso Pro-Musica, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, and the University of Texas at El Paso Department of Music formed Communities for Peace. The organizations said it’s part of a positive response to the horrific events of August 3.

“We have come together to form Communities for Peace as an artistic response to the pain and shock our community felt on this tragic day,” the group said in a joint statement. “Together, we are proud to commission a new work to acknowledge this horrific tragedy and offer consolation to our community.”

Together, the organizations have collaborated to create a new piece of music to honor the victims. The musical piece is 22 minutes long in honor of the 22 victims who were killed that fateful day.

The world premiere of the 22-minute cantata will be performed on September 25 – 26 at the Plaza Theatre. It’ll be a part of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s 90th anniversary season-opening concerts.

Communities for Peace is working to raise $15,000 for the completion of the project.

You can click here for information on how to donate.

