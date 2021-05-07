Local Mother’s Day gift guide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A day doesn’t begin to cover the depth of gratitude owed to the women in our lives who’ve made our lives possible. But we can try.

This Mother’s Day, give yours the gift of thoughtful indulgences from local businesses (most of them run by women).

Blush Boutique and Spa created a Mother’s Day menu that ranges from prenatal massages and facials to mother and daughter couples’ facials prices that range from $135 to $180. Gift cards are also available.

AT&T stores in El Paso are giving away free gift bags to moms that people can pick up at any authorized AT&T retailers in El Paso. The gift includes a tote bag, mug and at-home spa face mask.

The Double Dog Dare Bakery is offering Dog Mom gift baskets that include local items like bath products from Hippie Girl, jewelry from Mach Ubi and your choice of dog treats for $35.

Anson 11 invites you and your mom to brunch on Sunday that includes a live omelet station, Bloody Mary station, mimosas and live music for $29.

And take our survey — do you celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day or Dia de las Madres: https://ktsm.secondstreetapp.com/Mothers-Day-or-Da-de-las-Madres-2/