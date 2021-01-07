Local middle school starts newspaper, students say: “We want to be heard”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several Charles Middle School students and staff founded the Green and Gold Gazette – a newspaper from students for students.

Florangela Calderon, Charles Middle School librarian and sponsor of the newspaper club, helped students come together and start working on their first issue.

“Sometimes kids avoid the news because it’s the stuff that they don’t want or they don’t understand or they don’t want to learn about,” said Calderon explaining how having their own newspaper gives students an outlet to write about what interests them.

The first issue of Green and Gold Gazette was published online in December.

“I thought it was going to be more difficult but it wasn’t, it was actually easier,” said Calderon referring to their virtual meetings when they discussed the name and layout of the paper.

They now meet once a week to brainstorm new stories and hand out assignments, just like in any other newsroom.

“They’re learning writing skills, interviewing skills, researching skills, editing skills. These are all skills that are going to be useful not just in high school and in college, but in life in general,” explained Calderon.

The students were excited to start their project after attending Calderon’s lesson about fake news.

She said it gave them the idea and motivation to seek the truth themselves.

“Truth is the key,” said one of the student journalists, Liliana Zavala.

Some students joined the newspaper club as an opportunity to work on their writing skills.

“Writing isn’t very strong for me, so I joined to work on it […] And not just to inform, but also to [have] people read something, reading is very important,” explained Joshua Kapoor, one of the student journalists.

The newly-formed newspaper club is now another activity on the list that can be done virtually.

Rosa Gullermo, teacher at Charles Middleschool and sponsor for newspaper club, said “through this pandemic you can’t lose a year of education and they still have the ability to have something fun they would normally have in a regular school year.”

Guillermo added these activities also give students a boost of confidence, but for students it also means an outlet that they’ve been wanting and needing.

“We have a voice, we want to be heard. So, having the newspaper is like we have our voice and it’s being heard we’re being seen,” said Liliana Zavala.

They are currently working on their next issue that will be posted online, but they plan to also have print newspaper in the near future.