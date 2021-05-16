Local immigration attorney and family behind burger spot in East El Paso

EL PASO Texas (KTSM) – A local immigration attorney and his family turned a former 7-Eleven gas station into a thriving burger business in East El Paso.

The restaurant is the product and passion of local attorney Enrique Garcia and his family who renovated and opened the business amidst the global pandemic. They’ve opened their doors and are introducing the public to their take on classic American cuisine.

The establishment is called Burger Brothers in reference to Garcia’s family, including his brother Edgar, son Ricky and nephew Julian.

“That had always been a vision, a dream of mine,” Garcia. “I worked many years at Whataburger and had the passion to cook. I wanted to try something like that. And, provide a different twist. Something affordable for the people and high quality.”

Edgar Garcia shows KTSM 9 News a look at the Burger Bros. restaurant. / Photo by Aaron Montes

This burger spot offers a beer and wine wall that allows customers to select what they want to drink and how much. Paid by the ounce, guests are able to get cold glasses and self-serve alcohol to themselves.

Garcia says the staff sanitizes the dispensers after a customer uses them as a precaution for health and safety. And, there are locally produced alcoholic beverages to try from including the El Paso Brewery and Deadbeach.

The idea for the restaurant began when Garcia was looking to operate a franchise. When those plans fell through, he decided to take his ideas and open the business independently.

He says there are plans to open other locations in the near-future and he looks forward to introducing the concept to customers. Soon, there will be a drive-thru window for patrons to order from.

And, guests will be able to fill growlers for their favorite alcoholic beverages at the restaurant.

