Local high school students to compete in national quiz competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students from three local high schools will compete in the 2021 High School National Championship Tournament later this month.

Students from the following schools will compete in the tournament:

Franklin High School

Valle Verde High School

Ysleta High School

For the first time, this year’s National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ quiz bowl — to be held from May 29 and May 30 — will be hosted online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s quiz bowl was canceled.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.