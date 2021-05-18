Local high school students to compete in national quiz competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students from three local high schools will compete in the 2021 High School National Championship Tournament later this month.

Students from the following schools will compete in the tournament:

  • Franklin High School
  • Valle Verde High School
  • Ysleta High School

For the first time, this year’s National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ quiz bowl — to be held from May 29 and May 30 — will be hosted online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s quiz bowl was canceled.

