Local high school students helping prepare tax returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some students at Irvin High School and several SISD High School students are gaining some life skills and helping others in the community at the same time.

Irvin High School is partnering with local credit union, GECU. Students are learning how to prepare taxes, and are offering their services free of charge to the community.

Instructors say this is a way to prepare students for the future and contribute to those who may need a little help preparing their tax return.

“We’re learning how to do our taxes which I think is very essential for our adult life cuz we don’t have the opportunity to learn about that in school…so it’s an advantage in our future,” said Elonia Merino, a Junior at Irvin High School.

Irvin High School will be preparing tax returns from Feb. 6 to April 19.

In another part of town, SISD students, with the help of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, will offer tax preparation services from Feb. 3 through April 15 at Americas, Eastlake, Socorro, Montwood, and Pebble Hills High Schools.

According to a release, to receive services, taxpayers with an annual income of $56,000 or less can show up to one of the sites from 4:30 to 7 p.m. to file their 1040 EZ, 1040A and 1040 forms.

The process for a typical return takes about 30 minutes. Taxpayers who are disabled, elderly or limited English speakers who make above the maximum income may still be assisted in their tax preparations.

Individuals should take a photo identification card, original social security card for everyone listed in the income tax return, W-2 wage statements for the 2019 year, 1099-SSA, 1099-R and 1099-G, work expenses, 1095 health coverage, direct deposit information, the 1098 for student loans, proof of child dependent care expenses, and property tax statements. If filing joint, both individuals must be present, the release said.

“We have a lot of repeat student volunteers because they enjoy doing this,” said Christopher Nwihim, business academy coordinator at Pebble Hills High School in a release. “They enjoy the challenge and want to assist the community, so the feedback has been nothing but positive.”

SISD income tax preparation sites include:

Americas High School, 12101 Pellicano Dr. Feb. 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 March 3, 5, 24, 26, and 31 April 2, 7, 9, 14 and 15



Socorro High School, 10150 Alameda Dr. Feb. 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26 March 2, 4, 25 and 30 April 1, 6, 8, 13 and 15



Pebble Hills High School, 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd Feb. 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24 and 27 March 2, 5, 26 and 30 April 2, 6, 9, 13 and 15



Montwood High School, 12000 Montwood Dr. Feb. 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 March 3, 5, 24, 26 and 31 April 2, 7, 9, 14 and 15



Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 March 3, 4, 24, 25 and 31 April 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15

