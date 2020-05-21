Local group helping to raise money for struggling El Paso businesses

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local group is working to raise money to help local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EPbarwears.com is partnering with local businesses to design shirts with their logos.

The organizers said that all of the money that is earned will go straight to the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund.

The group partnered with stores like One Grub Community, Saint Augustine, and Kaedama.

The founder of the website, Andy Martinez, said he got the idea from a studio in Salt Lake City.

“We have to be mindful of the way that this is affecting other people; not just necessarily yourself. We’re not making any money off of this. It’s not a business for us to profit. It is a business for us to be able to donate the funds for the people who have been impacted, who have lost their jobs,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the website has been running for about a month.

So far the group has already raised more than $300.

You can check out the shirt selection by clicking here.

