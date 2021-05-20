Local governments partnering to fund nearly $1 million on hotel to shelter the homeless

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The county and city of El Paso are partnering to provide shelter for homeless residents in the area.

City documents show the two are looking to provide $850,000 to the Inspira Hotel Temporary Emergency Shelter in order to serve residents experiencing hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for the effort is from federal coronavirus relief assistance, according to city documents. In a separate item, the City Council will consider moving more than $550,000 from community development block grants into the hotel emergency shelter project.

The City Council will discuss funding its portion of the funds during Tuesday’s council meeting at 9 a.m.

Members of the public will be able to watch the meeting on this page at that time and participate by calling into the discussion.

