EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The borderland has seen 35 days now with over 100-degree temperatures. The heat is affecting all kinds of businesses, especially the ones that have to consistently be outside.

That includes food trucks like Pika Pika Snack Shack owned by Clarissa Bocanegra.

Bocanegra’s business has been taking the heat this summer where she has to make difficult financial decisions to stay open.

“Having to switch out equipment on the inside of our refrigerators and add refrigeration to our truck. They’re just better extractors to get the heat out of our trucks just because the city requirements, our merchandise and our food needs to stay fresh,” said Bocanegra.

In order to keep her staff and her customers cool, Bocanegra has opted for canopies outside the food truck to attempt to block out the sun. She has also decided to open later than her normal hours so that her staff does not have to be in the sun all day.

“We’re switching over to 7-8 p.m. just to try to keep our employees cool and of course either cutting down the closing time keeping it 11-12 or sometimes even staying a little bit later just to get the few customers that come in later,” Bocanegra said.

Even with these adjustments, the decision is still up to the customer on whether they want to spend their day out in the heat.

“I think people are staying inside, they’re choosing to stay inside during the week. They’re trying to make just those trips once a week rather than make several trips because they do not want to be out in the heat so much,” Bocanegra said.

