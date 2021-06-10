Local food bank, city Health Dept. to host community fair, offer COVID-19 vaccines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and the city of El Paso Department of Public Health teamed up to host a Community & Health Resource Fair at the food bank this coming Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As community members visit the food bank to receive food assistance, local agencies will be on site to provide information about their services and health programs that are available to the community.

The community fair will also offer the first dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 years of age and older, officials said.

Some of the participating agencies include:
Medicaid Waiver ProgramHIV Prevention ProgramCommUnity Care CenterLive Active El Paso and Be Well El Paso.

For more information, you can visit elpasoansfightinghunger.org or bewellep.com.

