Local farmer’s market preserving the art of farming in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bodega Loya is a new farmer’s market with over 100 years of farming history.

Marty and Ralph Loya are owners of this farm dating back to the late 1800’s, once in ownership of Marty’s father.

“This place represents what Socorro was and what it is, you come out here and you can see what it was built on,” said Marty Loya

The farm consists if several traditional buildings that used to make a housing residence. Now, the traditional house serves as a farmer’s market, coffee shop and a developing art studio.

On the property, you can see acres if farmland were the Loya’s grow their organic fruits and vegetables.

“There’s nothing better than picking your own carrots, tomatoes, chilis, right off the vine, following organic practices, there’s no pesticides, herbicides,” said Ralph about their produce.

Fresh produce at Bodega Loya Farmer’s Market

However, Loya’s produce are not the only one’s on the market. Marty and Ralph said they offer produce from local farmer’s, such as dairy, eggs and nuts.

But what makes them unique, explained Marty, is cherishing the tradition that they believe is slowly fading away.

“May has always been the month for the Virgin Mary. Little girls would dress in their first communion outfits and give flowers to the Virgin Mary, so what we’re doing – giving flowers to our customers to keep a little bit of that tradition ,” said Marty mentioning only one of the local traditions.

The farm and farmer’s market took off last year when the pandemic provided Marty and Ralph with more time to dedicate to their goal.

“Like my mom always used to say, good things come out of bad things,” remembered Ralph.

The Loya’s are also developing an art studio for local artist to create and sell their works.

“We’re losing farmland so fast that this is going to be a lost art,” said Ralph in hopes that their family business will keep the tradition going for many more years to come.

You can visit Bodega Loya on: Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

