Local couple on “Cloud Nine” making a classic treat with a modern twist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local couple is taking a classic carnival treat to the next level by offering different flavors and shapes for its cotton candy creations.

Yasmin and Guillermo Cervantes, who started mobile candy cotton business Cloud Nine, see cotton candy as a way to bring joy and awaken a sense of wonder in people of all ages, so they wanted their business to create a whole experience around that feeling.

“A lot of people don’t see cotton candy — they see it prepackaged in a container or in a bag. We wanted to have a whole entertainment and a whole setup to go with it,” said Yasmin.

They started the business at the start of 2020 and found themselves challenged by the pandemic, which forced them to explore different concepts, they said.

Now they’re open for booking at outdoor parades or any private events, offering some packaged cotton candy options, as well as on-the-spot cotton candy spinning, which they create on their vintage-style cotton candy maker. They let their imagination run free to create something different from the classic treat and infuse flavors into the sugar used for spinning the candy and experiment with unique cotton candy shapes.

Yasmin and Guillermo Cervantes holding their cotton candy creations.

“We try different things, and yes, some things don’t work out, but a lot of them end up working out, like the glitter clouds that are filled with glitter and you drop them in champagne or other drinks,” Guillermo said.

Crowd pleasers include the glitter clouds, which release edible sparkles when dissolved, as well as unicorn and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse-shaped cotton candy.

As far as flavors go, staples like vanilla and strawberry are always available, but they love to create new flavors such as matcha or cotton candy infused with champagne or margarita.

Their sugar factory on wheels can be booked for private events, but they also often make appearances at local outdoor markets like the Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market.

“I love sunsets and sunrises, they always bring out the color in the sky, especially the clouds and it just reminds me of cotton candy,” said Yasmin.

