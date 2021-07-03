Local entrepreneurs behind new donut spot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of entrepreneurs is behind a new donut spot in West El Paso near the University of Texas at El Paso called Glazy Donuts.

Michael Arsenault and brothers Alan and David Serrano introduced their latest business to the El Paso public this week, which was greeted with much excitement over the variety of donuts to choose from. The sweet treats can be purchased at 2119 N. Mesa where Johnny Rockets was once located.

The trio transformed the space inch-by-inch after leasing the location recently. With backgrounds in design and screen printing, the group was able to come up with unique branding for their business.

“It’s a brioche yeast raised donut for the most part. We do have 8 cake donut as a part of our 12,” Arsenault said. “We have 6 traditional ones that are going to be year round and then we’re going to have our other 6 that are going to be seasonal that fluctuate. It won’t be all 6 seasonally, but they’ll probably rotate monthly.”

Glazy Donuts is not the first business creation between the three entrepreneurs. They also are behind Lemon Beaters on McRae, which Arsenault says may expand to the West Side soon.

The donut shop offers 20 percent discounts for first responders and medical field professionals.

