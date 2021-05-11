Local designer to host ‘Fashion Meets The Arts’ event to promote talent in El Paso

Fashion designer Fabiola Manirakiza, center, poses with models at the end of the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collective fashion show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021. Five Italian designers of African origin made their runway debut during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 under the banner “We are Made in Italy,” having nurtured dreams deemed unlikely in their native lands and which faced considerable obstacles in their adopted Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With more than 205,000 people vaccinated in the Sun City, there are several shows popping up all over town.

JS House of Fashion will partner with El Paso Creatives to have an event, “Fashion Meets the Arts” Launch Party for Jakada Agency on May 15th starting at 4 p.m. at the Galería Lincoln.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

The owner of the JS House of Fashion, Kellie Evans told KTSM that the purpose of this community collaboration event is to contribute to helping our community thrive again.

More importantly, this event is to let the community know that El Paso is still strong and rebuilding together.

Attendees can also expect to see the Galería Lincoln Art Gallery and models from Regazza Bazaar Modeling Agency. Also, some food options that you may have seen on our segment, “Food Truck Friday” at KTSM 9 News at Noon.

Along with Social Ice, people can Slow Goblin Coffee, Old Sheepdog’s Brewery, and Funktion Food Truck.