EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City is seen above 100 degrees and local delivery companies are getting ready to stay cool and prevent packages from getting ruined.

Ricardo Hernandez, a delivery driver for Blooming Memories Flower Shop on East Paisano Dr. delivers flowers across the borderland. Telling KTSM before receiving the flowers, they actually get them from a cooler place – Lulus’s Flowers.

“All the flowers that are getting packed come in a bin like this one. They’re called ‘Proconas’ they come with half of water and with vitamins. If you touch the bin, the temperature is cold,” said Lulu’s Flowers Owner Maria Acevedo.

She adds that after they leave the warehouse to get to the flower shop; the flowers travel in an insulated vehicle at 38 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

When Hernandez delivers flowers to customers, he delivers to homes and businesses closer to the shop, to prevent from having flowers stay longer in the car.

“I usually start my vehicle before and turn the A/C on so that the car is cool and I can start loading my flowers,” said Hernandez.

And if a customer is not home to receive the flowers, Hernandez avoids leaving them outside in hot temperatures since they can dry out because of the high heat.

“If there is no protective area or anything like that on their street, you know, or they’re visible. I leave them a message and also send them a picture of the flowers and leave them a note so they can come to Blooming Memories flower shop and pick them up there,” Hernandez said.

While local businesses have vehicles with air conditioning and still find a strategy to keep customers satisfied, larger delivery companies like UPS will now implement air conditioning in new vehicles by Jan. 1, 2024. Starting in hotter states first for heat safety as well.