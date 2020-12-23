Local car dealership gives away brand new car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One local car dealership spread the holiday cheer by giving away a free car.

Charlie Clark Nissan gave away a brand new Nissan Versa on Saturday to one lucky El Pasoan as part of a campaign that started in November.

To be entered in the giveaway, people had to test drive any new Nissan. Owner Charlie Clark said the giveaway was part of an effort to help people during these tough times.

“We need it more than ever right now — the positive vibes out there,” Clark said. “We didn’t pick the family we were born into. We didn’t pick the situation we were born into. If we can give a hand to someone in need, that’s what we wanna do.”

Clark said he plans to continue the car giveaway next year.

