Local company shifts operations to help manufacture face shields

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A company used to making components for maquiladoras is now shifting its operation to help the community.

Advanced Paperwork Inc. is now manufacturing between 30,000 – 35,000 thousand face shields a day.

Engineers designed the disposable shields and are selling them for $3 each.

The gear is being sold to medical professionals, facilities, and the general public.

The company has been making the products for about three weeks now and officials said it’s a great way to keep employees working while helping the community.

