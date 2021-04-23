Local company helps the environment by recycling clothing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mid-West Textile has been recycling textile for over 40 years and plans on taking larger amounts of clothing to clear up the landfills.

Sanket Moharir, director of operations for Mid-West Textile, said they recycle over 15 million pounds of clothing and non-clothing textile items a year.

The company buys textile from charity thrift stores around the country that have a surplus of products that they cannot sell or store.

“They get more than what they need for their thrift stores do the excess product, one of the largest litters of used clothing of Northern America, so they choose to sell it to us,” he explained.

Their ultimate mission is to save the clothes going into the landfills, where they usually end up if the clothes are not sold.

“If there was nobody such as us, the excess clothing would increase the number of trash going into the landfill and affecting our environment,” said Moharir.

The clothes is not processed or cut at the company’s facilities, but is packaged and shipped as it is. It’s usually sold to retailers or other facilities that cut and process the materials and then use them to make new clothing.

“I think the industry average is about 15 to 25 percent trash when somebody wants to grade clothing and we only trash about 5 percent,” explained Moharir about their practices.

Instead of throwing still usable clothes, Moharir advises donating them to your local charities.

“Donate to them because ultimately they will find people like us to sell it where you know for sure that it will be recycled and it will help the environment and help the needy people as well,” suggested Moharir.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.