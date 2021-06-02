Local carpenter offers custom-built dog kennels

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local custom-furniture business by the name of Emerald Park Design Company has been receiving a high demand for custom-built dog kennels.



Owner Javier Alvarez told KTSM 9 News the idea came from his sister after she asked him to build a kennel for her small dog, and since then, has seen a lot of requests along with support from the community.

As more orders for dog kennels have been leading the business recently, Alvarez said what makes his company unique is the quality care put into building the products, great craftsmanship, and building the brand with the intentions of building products the right way.



“It really matters to me that it’s built the right way, especially something like a dog kennel. It really matters that it’s built correctly and that it’s going to be something that will look aesthetically pleasing but is also safe for someone’s pets,” Alvarez shared.



Alvarez added the business offers any kind of indoor and outdoor hand-made furniture upon customers’ requests.



Emerald Park Design Company can be found on Instagram @emeraldparkdesign. The owner said a website for the business in in the works.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.