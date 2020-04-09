Local businesses continue to provide disinfecting services to El Paso community during COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two local businesses in El Paso are continuing to show their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Defense Virus Protection and Althouse Restore who specialize in disinfecting and sanitizing have provided services throughout the city including to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Officers Association.

Officials said on Wednesday, Air Defense Virus Protection disinfected the lobby, conference room, and several vehicles at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would continue to work with Air Defense to do the same at both detention facilities and other areas.

Another local business, Althouse Restore helped to disinfect and sanitize 170 Patrol Bureau and Detention Bureau vehicles, officials said.

“Althouse Restore has been serving El Paso and Las Cruces for over 30 years in fire and water damage restoration. The employees are very Pro El Paso and wanted to do something to help our first responders. Since we had all the proper Personal Protective Equipment and chemicals, we decided to sanitize the police cruisers for the Covid-19 Virus,” said Owner, Gregory Althouse.

